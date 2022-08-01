here we're told to calculate the density of 15.9 mls of a 49.1% by weight of acquis per cleric acid when it is diluted to 825 mls of 8250.100 moller per chlorate acid solution. All right. So, they want us to find density of this solution. So that would mean that I would need the grams of my per caloric acid solution divided by the mls or centimeters cubed of my per caloric acid solution. From the given information. We realize first that we already have the volume of my per clerk asset solution needed for the density that's found right here. They're asking me to find the density of 15.9 mls. So that right there we plug right on the bottom and that's the volume or mls of my solution. All we have to do now is figure out what my new g of solution will be after diluting uh this 49.1% by weight per Clark acid solution to these new concentration and new volume. Alright, so we're going to say that the word of when it's in between two numbers means multiply and realize here that polarity is moles over leaders. So that means if I can change these mls to leaders, I can multiply these together and isolate moles at the end. So I'm gonna take the 825 mls I'm gonna say here for everyone. Leader I have 1000 mL. Next we're gonna stay here. That 0.100 moller really means that I have 0.100 moles of per caloric acid over one liter. So leaders here cancel out again. We want grams of our solution at the end. Where are we going to get those grams of solution? Well, we're told what the percent By weight or weight percent is. That's 49.1 g of perk Lorik acid for every 100 g of solution. Here are the grams of solution. I need to isolate and to be able to isolate them. I'm gonna have to cancel out those grams of per caloric acid on top. So right now we're we have moles. Within our calculations, we're gonna have to change those moles into g. We're told that the molecular weight of per cleric acid is 100.461 g per mole. So for every one mole of per caloric acid, I have 100.461 g of per caloric acid moles cancel out. And I finally have isolated grams of perk Lorik acid. Lastly take the weight percent that were given the very beginning of the question. Take those grams and plug them here on the bottom. Take the 100 g of solution and plug him on top. When we do that, we'll isolate our grams of solution. So when we do that, we get 16.8799 g of per chlorate acid solution. Take that and plug it in 16.8799 g over 15.9 MLS When we do that, that gives me 1.06163 g/m2. If we look at all the numbers given this has three sig figs, three sig figs, three sig figs and three sig figs, which would mean at the end we want our density to also be three significant figures. So it comes out to 1.06 g per mil a leader as the density for my solution, now that we've seen that example, attempt to do this final example on this page as always if you get stuck or just want to see how I approach it. Just click over to the next video and see how we approach this question to get our desired answer.

