Percent Composition Terms

Now in addition to polarity and morality and mole fraction, we can discuss the concentrations of solutions in various other ways. Now here we have weight percent, volume percent and weight volume percent. Now when it comes to weight percent, or sometimes called mass percent or percent by mass, we say that mass of our solute divided by the mass of the solution times 100 gives us this new expression used for discussing the concentrations of solutions. In addition to this we have volume percent now, whereas mass percent uses grams over graham's volume percent typically uses milliliters over milliliters. So we have milliliters of our solute divided by volume or milliliters of our solution times 100. And then finally we have a mixture of the two which is weight over volume percent. This is typically used within the medical field. In this case we're going to have the weight of our salute on top, usually in grams divided by the volume of our solution on the bottom, which will be in middle leaders or centimeters cubed. They're the same thing on the bottom and then you multiply that by 100 introducing these new types of expressions for the concentrations of solutions. Opens the door to different types of word problems that can still give us questions dealing with polarity and morality. So based on everything we've learned of this thus far, let's take a look at example one and see how best to approach that question to get the answer that we want

