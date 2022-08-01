So here it says a solution is prepared by dissolving 18.83 g of sulfuric acid. Enough water to make 250 ml of solution. If the density the solution is 1.1094 g per milliliter, What is the weight percent of sulfuric acid in the solution? Were also given the molecular weight of sulfuric acid is being 98.86 g per mole here. They want us to find the weight percent of sulfuric acid. So here we're gonna say that weight percent or mass percent would equal the grams of our sulfuric acid divided by grams of our solution. And that would be times 100. Next we look and see what the given information is. The given information that we have is we have 18.83 g of sulfuric acid. We have the volume of our solution as 250 MS of solution. And were given the density of our solution as being 1.1094 g of solution for everyone. Middle liter of solution realize here that right off the bat, we already know how many grams of sulfuric acid we have. So we can plug that in right away. So we have 18.83 g of sulfuric acid on top. We want grams of solution on the bottom. So if we multiply the volume of the density together, the volume of my solution, cancel out. And I'm gonna have my grams of solution at the end. When we multiply those two numbers. That gives me 277.35 g of solution. And then just simply multiply that by a 100 And we'll have our percentage at the end. So here we're gonna have 6.78926 here, this has four sig figs. This technically has two sig figs. And this here has 56 figs. So we're gonna go with two significant figures at the end. So that's gonna give me 6.8% for my sulfuric acid solution. So based on what we've seen in this first example, attempt to do the next example, remember the key to any of these questions is to first figure out what they're asking us to find. Then on the opposite side, write down all the given information. What you need to find can always be located somewhere within the given information. You just may have to manipulate things or isolate, isolate things to get into that one last unit that you require. So, good luck guys again, if you get stuck, don't worry, just come back and see how I approach this example too

Hide transcripts