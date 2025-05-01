Skip to main content
Basic Concepts
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry / Basic Concepts / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which equation correctly represents the relationship between work, voltage, and electrical charge?
A
Work = Voltage + Charge
B
Work = Voltage / Charge
C
Work = Charge / Voltage
D
Work = Voltage × Charge
