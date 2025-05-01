Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Properties of Light
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Properties of Light
17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry / Properties of Light / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following correctly lists the types of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing frequency?
A
Infrared, radio waves, microwaves, visible light, ultraviolet, x-rays, gamma rays
B
Radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, x-rays, gamma rays
C
Microwaves, radio waves, infrared, visible light, ultraviolet, x-rays, gamma rays
D
Gamma rays, x-rays, ultraviolet, visible light, infrared, microwaves, radio waves
