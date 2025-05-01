Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Types of Errors
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Types of Errors
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
3. Experimental Error / Types of Errors / Problem 3
Problem 3
A spectrophotometer consistently reads absorbance values 0.02 units higher than expected. What should be done to correct this systematic error?
A
Recalibrate the spectrophotometer using a standard solution.
B
Replace the spectrophotometer with a new one.
C
Adjust the sample concentration to compensate for the error.
D
Ignore the error as it is within acceptable limits.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer