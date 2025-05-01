Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Types of Errors
3. Experimental Error / Types of Errors / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is a common method for identifying systematic errors in an experiment?
A
Using control samples with known values.
B
Using more precise instruments.
C
Increasing the number of trials.
D
Reducing the sample size.
