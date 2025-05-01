Skip to main content
Analytical Chemistry
Types of Errors
Types of Errors
3. Experimental Error / Types of Errors / Problem 1
What is experimental error in the context of analytical chemistry?
A
A systematic error that affects all measurements equally.
B
An error that only occurs due to human mistakes.
C
A type of error that can be completely eliminated from experiments.
D
The uncertainty inherent in any measurement or calculation.
