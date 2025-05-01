I am making a 0.1 M KCl (molar mass 74.551) solution for an experiment. To measure the mass of the KCl, I will use an analytical balance that is only accurate to ± 0.01 g. I place a piece of paper on the balance and set the tare to read 0.00. I then put the KCl on the balance until it reads 6.79 g. What is the uncertainty in this mass?