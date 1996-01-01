Anatomy & Physiology
11. Nervous Tissue
Nervous System
Problem
Which of the following divisions of the nervous system is also known as the involuntary nervous system?
A
the somatic nervous system
B
the autonomic nervous system
C
the peripheral nervous system
D
the spinal division of the nervous system
