22. Respiratory System
Gas Transport
Problem 17
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An increase in the partial pressure of carbon dioxide in arterial blood causes chemoreceptors to stimulate the respiratory centers, resulting in (a) a decreased respiratory rate, (b) an increased respiratory rate, (c) hypocapnia, (d) hypercapnia.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice