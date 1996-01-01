28. Pregnancy and Human Development
Effects of Pregnancy on the Mother
Problem 27.14a
Textbook Question
Which of the following hormones secreted during pregnancy assists with increasing the mother's blood volume?
a. Estrogen
b. Progesterone
c. Cortisol
d. Aldosterone
e. Parathyroid hormone
