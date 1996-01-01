Anatomy & Physiology
12. Central Nervous System
Brain Injuries
Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntingtons, Cerebrovascular Accidents, CVAs and Strokes
Problem
Which of the following is a progressive degenerative disease of the brain that ultimately results in dementia?
A
Alzheimer's disease
B
Huntington's disease
C
mad cow disease
D
Parkinson's disease
