3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
Problem 1b
Textbook Question

Where does the citric acid cycle occur in eukaryotes? a. in the cytosol of cells b. in the intermembrane space of mitochondria c. in the inner membrane of mitochondria d. in the matrix of mitochondria

