3. Energy & Cell Processes
Central Dogma
2:11 minutes
Problem 5b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A friend says, 'Geneticists spend all their time talking about DNA, but that's silly because DNA really isn't that important in the functions of a cell.' In what ways is she right, and in what ways might she be wrong?
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
54
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Central Dogma with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice