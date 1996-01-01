Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
3. Cells
Plasma Membrane
Membrane Transport
Structure of the Cell Membrane - Active and Passive Transport
by Professor Dave Explains
1
71 views
Was this helpful ?
1
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Diffusion
by Pearson
103 views
Hide transcripts
Osmosis
by Pearson
104 views
Hide transcripts
Structure of the Cell Membrane - Active and Passive Transport
by Professor Dave Explains
1
71 views
Hide transcripts
Passive and Active Transport
by Pearson
130 views
Hide transcripts
Passive Transport
by BioMagica
1
95 views
Hide transcripts
Cell Transport
by Amoeba Sisters
97 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.