4. Tissues
Tissue Structures
Gland
Problem
A multicellular gland with round secretory cells and branching ducts is described as __________.
A
alveolar, simple, and exocrine
B
alveolar, compound, and exocrine
C
tubular, simple, and exocrine
D
tubular, compound, and endocrine
