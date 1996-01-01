4. Tissues & Histology
Fibrocytes are mature fibroblasts. But in some cases, fibrocytes can revert to fibroblasts. Based on their function, when would you expect a fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast?
A fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast as a normal aging process as the cells become less active over time.
A fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast in the case of significant tissue injury/damage to produce new ECM.
A fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast in order to store energy in the form of lipids.
A fibrocyte may revert to a fibroblast during an acute infection as fibroblasts provide direct immune protection against pathogens.
