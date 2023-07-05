Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Anatomy & Physiology
11. Nervous Tissue
Synapse
Define Synapse
Problem 19
Textbook Question
a. Explain the difference between an EPSP and an IPSP. b. What specifically determines whether an EPSP or IPSP will be generated at the postsynaptic membrane?
Verified Solution
