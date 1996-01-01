Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
ANS Divisions
Sympathetic versus Parasympathetic Nervous System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
63 views
Was this helpful ?
0
Hide transcripts
Related Videos
Related Practice
Parasympathetic Nervous System
by Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology
31 views
Hide transcripts
Sympathetic Nervous System
by Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology
31 views
Hide transcripts
Parasympathetic and Sympathetic Interactions
by WyzSci
48 views
Hide transcripts
The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
by Professor Dave Explains
35 views
Hide transcripts
Sympathetic versus Parasympathetic Nervous System
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
63 views
Hide transcripts
The Autonomic Nervous System: Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Divisions
by Professor Dave Explains
33 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.