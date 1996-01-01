Anatomy & Physiology
23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Mouth
The mouth: gross and microscopic anatomy, and basic functions
Problem
Halitosis is caused by __________.
A
loss of teeth
B
lack of amylase in saliva
C
increased salivation
D
increased anaerobic bacterial activity at the back of the tongue
