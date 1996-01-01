Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Specialized Connective Tissue: Blood
Hemoglobinopathies are a set of conditions where red blood cells have an abnormal shape that can cause them to stick together. Given the structure of normal blood tissue, what could be an issue with having sticky red blood cells?

