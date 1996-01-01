6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
f. Vitamin D is required for calcium ion absorption from the intestines and retention in the kidneys.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
9
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 11 videos