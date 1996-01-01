1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Distinguish between the endocrine system and the nervous system.
The nervous system sends messages using chemical signals, while the endocrine system uses electric signals.
The endocrine system’s communication mechanisms tend to work more slowly than the nervous system.
The endocrine system uses direct point-to-point communication; the nervous system sends whole-body messages.
Both the systems use hormones, but hormones from the endocrine system enter the blood.
