Which example below describes a system that is NOT able to maintain homeostasis?
A person who is running breathes more rapidly in response to changing in O2 and CO2 levels.
A person with diabetes will experience large spikes and crashes of blood glucose without proper monitoring.
A person moving from the cold to inside a warm house, but their body temperature does not change.
When fluid levels in the body are high, the kidneys will remove more water from the blood.
