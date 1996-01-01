15. Special Senses
Eye - Vision
1:47 minutes
Problem 13a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The blind spot of the eye is a. where more rods than cones are found, b. where the macula lutea is located, c. where only cones occur, d. where the optic nerve leaves the eye.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cow eye video anterior segment with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos