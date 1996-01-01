15. Special Senses
Eye - Vision
Problem 7b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
At sunset, your visual system adapts to (a) fovea vision, (b) rod-based vision, (c) macular vision, (d) cone-based vision.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Cow eye video anterior segment with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 12 videos