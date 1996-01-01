Anatomy & Physiology
13. Peripheral Nervous System
Reflex Activity
Reflexes
Problem
Choose the true statement.
A
Stretch reflexes are hyperactive in comatose patients.
B
The flexor reflex is initiated by painful stimuli.
C
The knee jerk reflex is an example of a superficial reflex.
D
The abdominal reflex is an example of a tendon reflex.
