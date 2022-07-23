Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a characteristic of skeletal muscles?
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The most abundant connections between cells in the superficial layers of the skin are
(a) Connexons
(b) Gap junctions
(c) Desmosomes
(d) Tight junctions
In which of the following tissue types might you expect to find goblet cells?
a. Simple cuboidal
b. Simple columnar
c. Simple squamous
d. Stratified squamous
e. Transitional
Which epithelium is 'built' to withstand friction?
a. Simple squamous
b. Stratified squamous
c. Simple cuboidal
d. Simple columnar
e. Pseudostratified