Which option correctly lists the three types of muscle tissue found in the human body?
A
Cardiac, areolar, and skeletal
B
Skeletal, cardiac, and smooth
C
Epithelial, connective, and nervous
D
Smooth, elastic, and dense regular
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that muscle tissue in the human body is classified into three main types based on structure and function.
Step 2: Recall the three types of muscle tissue: Skeletal muscle (attached to bones and responsible for voluntary movement), Cardiac muscle (found in the heart and responsible for pumping blood), and Smooth muscle (found in walls of internal organs and responsible for involuntary movements).
Step 3: Recognize that options like 'areolar,' 'epithelial,' 'connective,' 'nervous,' 'elastic,' and 'dense regular' refer to other tissue types, not muscle tissue.
Step 4: Compare the given options to the known three muscle tissue types and identify which option correctly lists Skeletal, Cardiac, and Smooth muscle tissues.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option listing Skeletal, Cardiac, and Smooth muscle tissues, as these are the three recognized muscle tissue types in human anatomy.
