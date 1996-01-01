1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Variation in Anatomy & Physiology
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
If variation exists between people, what is one reason we use a reference body to convey information?
A
So that people have a reference for how their bodies should be structured.
B
Using a reference body gives one reference frame, simplifying the amount of information we need to learn.
C
Students studying anatomy are usually young adults, so the reference body is also a young adult.
D
Variation is usually viewed as abnormal and so studied as a part of disease.
85
8
Watch next
Master Variation in A&P with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice