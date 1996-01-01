Anatomy & Physiology
3. Cells
Cell Structure
Cell Structure & Theory
Problem
Which of the following organelles is responsible for generating most of the energy the cell uses to perform work?
A
mitochondrion
B
Golgi apparatus
C
nucleolus
D
centriole
E
smooth endoplasmic reticulum
