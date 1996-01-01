Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Types of Muscle Tissue
Arrector pilli are small muscles located in the connective tissue beneath the skin and are connected to the base of each hair. They are responsible for creating goosebumps when you get cold, an involuntary response to temperature. Based on this information, what type of muscle would you expect the arrector pilli to be?

