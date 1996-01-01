15. Special Senses
Smell
Problem 27
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Sherry tells her physician that she has been restless and irritable lately. She has a hard time sleeping and complains of diarrhea and weight loss. During the examination, her physician notices a higher-than-normal heart rate and a fine tremor in her outstretched fingers. What tests could the physician perform to make a positive diagnosis of Sherry's condition?
