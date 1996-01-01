5. Integumentary System
Hair
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The hair and nails are sometimes called accessory organs. Are these structures technically organs? Why or why not?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
6
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Structure Of Hair Follicle - Hair Color - How Does Hair Growth Work with a bite sized video explanation from Whats Up DudeStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice