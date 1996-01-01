Anatomy & Physiology
Recent Channels
Anatomy & Physiology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
17. Blood
Blood Disorders
Disorders Caused by Abnormalities of Erythrocytes
Problem
Individuals with malaria have a better chance of surviving the infection if they have which type of anemia?
A
aplastic anemia
B
sickle-cell anemia
C
iron-deficiency anemia
D
hemorrhagic anemia
E
renal anemia
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Red Blood Cell Life Cycle and Disorders
by Alila Medical Media
88 views
Hide transcripts
Iron Deficiency
by FuseSchool - Global Education
84 views
Hide transcripts
Hematocrit, Anemia, Polycythemia
by Pearson
87 views
Hide transcripts
Thalassemia, Causes, Signs and Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment
by Medical Centric
293 views
Hide transcripts
Iron Deficiency Anemia, Pathophysiology, Symptoms, Treatment
by RegisteredNurseRN
175 views
Hide transcripts
Sickle Cell Anemia, Symptoms, Pathophysiology
by RegisteredNurseRN
96 views
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.