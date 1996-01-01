Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
Anatomy & Physiology1. Introduction to Anatomy & PhysiologyReview- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

 Which of the following statements is correct?

19
5
3:47m

Watch next

Master Anatomical Terms Review with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce

Start learning
03:47
Anatomical Terms Review
Bruce
103
11