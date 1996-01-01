27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Physiology
2:40 minutes
Problem 10
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following does not add a secretion that makes a major contribution to semen? a. prostate, b. bulbo-urethral glands, c. testes, d. ductus deferens.
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Erection & Ejaculation with a bite sized video explanation from Ninja NerdStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice