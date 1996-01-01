Anatomy & Physiology
22. Respiratory System
Lower Respiratory System
Conducting and respiratory zone structures
Problem
Which of the following is NOT a function of the conducting zone of the respiratory tract?
A
cleansing of air
B
gas exchange
C
mucous secretion
D
transport of air
E
warming of air
