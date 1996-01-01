23. Digestive System
Functional Anatomy: Large Intestine
The major function(s) of the large intestine is (are) (a) reabsorption of water and compaction of feces, (b) absorption of vitamins liberated by bacterial action, (c) storage of fecal material prior to defecation, (d) all of these.
