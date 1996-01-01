Skip to main content
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Directional Terms: Depth Within the Body
The thalamus is a region of the brain located above the brain stem but below the cerebrum, near the center of the brain. What is another way to describe the location of the thalamus?

