18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Pathway of Blood
Problem 17.1b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A birth defect called transposition of great vessels results in the pulmonary trunk emanating from the left ventricle and the aorta stemming from the right ventricle.
b.Considering your answer to part (a), predict the potential effects of this birth defect.
