23. The Digestive System
Small Intestine
Which of the following statements is true?
A
The microvilli contain capillary beds so that nutrients can be absorbed efficiently.
B
The villi are largest in the duodenum and decrease in size throughout the length of the small intestine.
C
Lacteals are found in the intestinal crypts and are the location of fat absorption.
D
The circular folds of the small intestine are found in the jejunum and the ileum but not in the duodenum.
