1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
Weightlifting and other resistance exercise can lead to bone to become thicker and even restructured internally to increase strength. This is one reason resistance exercise is recommended to elderly people at risk of breaking bones. As stated, was the previous statement more related to anatomy or physiology?

