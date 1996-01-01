1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
What is Anatomy & Physiology?
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Weightlifting and other resistance exercise can lead to bone to become thicker and even restructured internally to increase strength. This is one reason resistance exercise is recommended to elderly people at risk of breaking bones. As stated, was the previous statement more related to anatomy or physiology?
A
Anatomy.
B
Physiology.
C
Neither anatomy nor physiology.
D
Equally both anatomy and physiology.
508
18
Watch next
Master The Difference Between Anatomy and Physiology with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice