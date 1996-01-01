Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a single layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are roughly as tall as they are wide. How would you identify these cells?

