Which of the following chemical equations illustrates a typical decomposition reaction?
a. A + B → AB
b. AB + CD → AD + CB
c. 2A₂+ B₂ → 2A₂B
d. AB → A + B
The speed, or rate, of a chemical reaction is influenced by
(a) The presence of catalysts
(b) The temperature
(c) The concentration of the reactants
(d) a, b, and c are all correct
In an exergonic reaction,
(a) Large molecules are broken down into smaller ones.
(b) Small molecules are assembled into larger ones.
(c) Molecules are rearranged to form new molecules.
(d) Molecules move from reactants to products and back.
(e) Energy is released during the reaction.
Which of the following statements is true for all exergonic reactions?