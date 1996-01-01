Anatomy & Physiology
Back
18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
Coverings of the heart
Problem
The structure just deep to the fibrous pericardium is the __________.
A
visceral layer of the serous pericardium
B
diaphragm
C
epicardium
D
parietal layer of the serous pericardium
E
endocardium
F
myocardium
