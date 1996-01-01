24. Nutrition, Metabolism, Energy Balance
Energy Balance
3:07 minutes
Problem 23
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Explain the effect of the following on metabolic rate: thyroxine levels, eating, body surface area, muscular exercise, emotional stress, starvation.
Verified Solution
3m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
11
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master The Brain's Hunger/Satiety Pathways and Obesity with a bite sized video explanation from Alila Medical MediaStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice