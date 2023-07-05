Skip to main content
Dean, a 40-year-old aging beach boy, is complaining to you that although his suntan made him popular when he was young, now his face is all wrinkled, and he has several darkly pigmented moles that are growing rapidly and are as big as large coins. He shows you the moles, and immediately you think 'ABCD.' What does that mean and why should he be concerned?

