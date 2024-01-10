13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
Problem 13.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.
a. The somatic sensory division of the PNS detects sensory stimuli from the organs in the thoracic and abdominopelvic cavities.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
0m:0s
Play a video:
15
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos